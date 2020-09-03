ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $22.65. ScanSource shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 9,399 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $81,447.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,091.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 252.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ScanSource by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ScanSource by 296.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $625.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.