ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $22.65. ScanSource shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 9,399 shares.
The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 252.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ScanSource by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ScanSource by 296.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $625.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32.
ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
