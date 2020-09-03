Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

SAL stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

