salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $280.00 by Bank of America

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $280.00 price target by Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $276.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.11 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 803,160 shares of company stock worth $158,613,818. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

