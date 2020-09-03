salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $245.00 by Credit Suisse Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $245.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

NYSE CRM opened at $276.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $248.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,160 shares of company stock worth $158,613,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

