Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wedbush

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,015.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,368,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $115,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.