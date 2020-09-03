Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

SBRA opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 126.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 670,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 527,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

