Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Raised to $12.50 at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $358.84 million, a P/E ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,551 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 67,269 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.