Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Rural Funds Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.92.

In other news, insider Michael Carroll purchased 124,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$249,724.00 ($178,374.29).

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

