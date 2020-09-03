RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

RSNAY opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

