RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) PT Raised to GBX 530 at Deutsche Bank

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 551 ($7.20) to GBX 455 ($5.95) in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 538 ($7.03).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA stock opened at GBX 448.60 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 441.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.72. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.63). The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.9996904 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Clare Bousfield bought 5,732 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,876.88 ($32,506.05).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.