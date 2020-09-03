RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) PT Raised to GBX 530 at Deutsche Bank

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 551 ($7.20) to GBX 455 ($5.95) in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 538 ($7.03).
RSA stock opened at GBX 448.60 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 441.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.72. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.63). The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Clare Bousfield bought 5,732 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,876.88 ($32,506.05).
About RSA Insurance Group
RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.
