Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDS.B. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.B opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $32.49 billion during the quarter.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

