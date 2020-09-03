Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,662 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $48,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,688,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

