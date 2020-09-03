Rosetta Stone’s (RST) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RST. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 123,939 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 70.2% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 867,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 358,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

