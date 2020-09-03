Rosenblatt Securities Trims NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Target Price to $6.50

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $104,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,891 shares of company stock valued at $477,604. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 817,809 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth about $7,044,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 259.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,274 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 302.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 688,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

