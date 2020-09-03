Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROSE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rosehill Resources by 11,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rosehill Resources by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rosehill Resources by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 419,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Rosehill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a negative net margin of 35.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.62%.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.