Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Rollins worth $50,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $27,936,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after acquiring an additional 728,670 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Rollins by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 488,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,640,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 285,832 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of ROL opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

