Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVRO. UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NVRO stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,390 shares of company stock worth $14,133,326 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

