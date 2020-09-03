Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.63.

Masimo stock opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.05 and a 200-day moving average of $210.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

