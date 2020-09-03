Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.63.
Masimo stock opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.05 and a 200-day moving average of $210.29.
In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
