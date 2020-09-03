Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $765.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $683.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,119 shares of company stock worth $30,613,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,229,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,949,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

