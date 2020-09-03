Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

INSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of INSP opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $8,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,714 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

