RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 387,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of RingCentral worth $86,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,995,000 after acquiring an additional 354,217 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,195,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 563,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 302,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG opened at $301.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.25. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares in the company, valued at $49,872,070.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,119 shares of company stock worth $31,013,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.