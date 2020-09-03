RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Robert I. Theis Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total transaction of $619,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $301.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.34 and a beta of 0.48. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $317.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

