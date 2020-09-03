Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

RVLV opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $101,322,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,384.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,937,242 shares of company stock valued at $105,703,656. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

