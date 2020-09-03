Reviewing Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and Tidewater (NASDAQ:SII)

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and Tidewater (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Wins Finance alerts:

This table compares Wins Finance and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32%

This table compares Wins Finance and Tidewater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 4,305.28 $10.49 million N/A N/A Tidewater $72.50 million 15.25 $10.20 million $0.04 1,083.25

Wins Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tidewater.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Wins Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wins Finance and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00

Tidewater has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Tidewater’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Summary

Tidewater beats Wins Finance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Tidewater Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wins Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wins Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.