Reviewing Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Delmar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.69% 7.12% 0.97% Delmar Bancorp 11.17% 5.27% 0.52%

35.9% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Delmar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Delmar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 1.98 $21.14 million $1.40 8.95 Delmar Bancorp $43.30 million 2.63 $5.90 million N/A N/A

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Delmar Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Delmar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Delmar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.50%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Delmar Bancorp.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats Delmar Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. The company operates through a network of 23 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Bryan/College Station metropolitan areas, as well as North Central Texas. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

About Delmar Bancorp

Delmar Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; term loans; business credit cards; mobile home, boats, RV, and motorcycle loans; purchase and refinance mortgage loans; bridge loans; equipment loans; letters of credit; home equity loans; US department of agriculture loans; new and used car loans; unsecured consumer loans; construction/permanent mortgage loans; and lot loans. In addition, it offers phone and mobile banking; ATM/debit cards; Internet banking and online bill payment services; Merchant services; cash advance services; and ATM services. The company operates 14 branches. Delmar Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.