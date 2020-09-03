Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Restoration Hardware traded as high as $345.46 and last traded at $340.84, with a volume of 467120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $330.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.58.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

