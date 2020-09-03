Research Analysts Set Expectations for RPT Realty’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

NYSE:RPT opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

