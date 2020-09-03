Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of REPYY opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Repsol has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

