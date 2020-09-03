Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

RGLS opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

