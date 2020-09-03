Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Regional Management alerts:

NYSE RM opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32. The company has a market cap of $207.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $89.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Regional Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.