RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Update

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 30th total of 14,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $47,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,251.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners V, sold 11,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $189,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,776 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 206.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

