Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SLGL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sol Gel Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

SLGL stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

