Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Raymond James worth $78,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Raymond James by 40.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,241,000 after buying an additional 70,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 4.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

