Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson Sells 13,132 Shares of Stock

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 13,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $73,276.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, J Michael Dodson sold 12,266 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $65,991.08.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Quantum Corp has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $9,624,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Quantum by 92.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,254 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QMCO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

