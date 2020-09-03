QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

