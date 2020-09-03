Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Xperi Corp Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xperi in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.33. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

In other news, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Seams purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares in the company, valued at $840,305.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,462 shares of company stock worth $281,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Xperi by 100.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 67.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

