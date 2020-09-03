Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

NYSE WLK opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after buying an additional 503,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after buying an additional 329,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,307.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,570 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

