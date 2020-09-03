Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 55,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $5,360,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,807.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $106.44.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $24,196,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $16,746,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,085 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.