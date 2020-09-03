PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $59.51 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

