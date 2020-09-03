PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Stake Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in PVH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PVH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PVH by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in PVH by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

