PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PVH were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PVH by 56.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

