PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered PUMA SE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. PUMA SE/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

