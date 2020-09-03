Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.19 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $10.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

Shares of PSA opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.97 and its 200 day moving average is $198.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

