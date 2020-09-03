Public Service Enterprise Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,472 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,315% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

