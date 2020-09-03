Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -111.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

