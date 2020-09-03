Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 70,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 645.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.32.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

