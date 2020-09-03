Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 125,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 50.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

PB opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

