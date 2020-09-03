Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PSEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $10,444,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

