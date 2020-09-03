Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PGR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.
PGR stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83.
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock worth $4,327,719. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Progressive by 60.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
