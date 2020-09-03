Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PGR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.

PGR stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock worth $4,327,719. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Progressive by 60.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

