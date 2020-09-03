PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $949.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

